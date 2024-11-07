Andrew Peeke Injury: Considered week-to-week

Head coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday that Peeke (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Peeke sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, and it seems as though he'll be forced to miss multiple games. Mason Lohrei will likely draw into the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames, and it's unclear when the Bruins expect Peeke to return.