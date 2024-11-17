Andrew Peeke Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Peeke (upper body) is doubtful for Monday's game against Columbus, per Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Peeke participated in Sunday's practice and appears to be nearing a return to action following a five-game absence. He has accounted for two assists, seven shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 18 hits across 13 appearances this season. Once he is healthy, Peeke could replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup.