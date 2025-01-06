Fantasy Hockey
Andrew Peeke headshot

Andrew Peeke News: Logs helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Peeke posted an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Peeke ended an eight-game slump with the helper. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on the Bruins' third pairing this season, providing a physical element at the bottom of the lineup. He has seven assists, 34 shots on net, 38 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances.

Andrew Peeke
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
