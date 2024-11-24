Andrew Peeke News: Manages assist Saturday
Peeke produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
The helper was Peeke's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The 26-year-old defenseman has filled a bottom-four role this season, earning three assists over 16 appearances. He's added 11 shots on net, 18 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Peeke, Parker Wotherspoon and Jordan Oesterle are competing for the last two spots on the blue line in the absence of Hampus Lindholm (lower body).
