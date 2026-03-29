Andrew Peeke News: Nets opening goal Saturday
Peeke scored a goal, put three shots on net, recorded three blocked shots and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.
Peeke sparked Boston's offense Saturday, as he tallied the first goal just over 60 seconds into regulation. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, 14 points, 75 shots on net, 92 hits and 122 blocked shots through 68 games this season. Despite Saturday's twine finder being Peeke's second point since the Olympic break, he's remained a steady stream of category-coverage stats all season, which he showcased in the big win. He holds decent fantasy value in deep fantasy leagues that prioritize category coverage and banger stats.
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