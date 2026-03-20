Andrew Peeke News: Notches assist in win
Peeke registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Peeke ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched three times in that span, most recently Monday versus the Devils, which suggests Peeke is losing his grip on a full-time role. The 28-year-old has a modest 13 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 117 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 65 appearances.
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