Andrew Peeke headshot

Andrew Peeke News: Notches assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Peeke registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Peeke ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched three times in that span, most recently Monday versus the Devils, which suggests Peeke is losing his grip on a full-time role. The 28-year-old has a modest 13 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 117 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 65 appearances.

Andrew Peeke
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Peeke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Peeke See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
163 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
176 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 11, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: What's In a Name?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: What's In a Name?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 26, 2023