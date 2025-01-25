Andrew Peeke News: Notches helper in win

Peeke provided an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Peeke has a goal and five assists over his last 10 outings. It's one of his best stretches on offense in his career, let alone this season, and it comes with him filling a larger role while Charlie McAvoy (upper body) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) are on the shelf. Peeke has 12 points, 42 shots on net, 48 hits, 75 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 45 outings this season. He's not getting power-play time, but Peeke could help fill out a fantasy blue line in formats that reward the physical aspects of his game.