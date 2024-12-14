Andrew Peeke News: Picks up helper in win

Peeke provided an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Peeke snapped a seven-game slump with his helper. The 26-year-old defenseman set up Marc McLaughlin's tally at 11:49 of the second period, stretching the Bruins' lead to 4-0. While Peeke is far from reliable on offense, he's been a steady third-pairing defender with a physical edge for the Bruins this year. He's up to five helpers, 23 shots on net, 28 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances.