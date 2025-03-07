Andrew Peeke News: Rare offensive showing Thursday

Peeke picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was the 26-year-old blueliner's first multi-point performance since Jan. 14, and it snapped a nine-game point drought. Peeke is poised to establish a new career high in points, but his offensive numbers remain modest -- through 58 appearances on the season, he's managed just one goal and 15 points with 90 blocked shots, 67 hits, 58 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.