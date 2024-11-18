Andrew Peeke News: Returning against Jackets

Peeke (upper body) will be in the lineup to face Columbus on Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Initial reports suggested Peeke wouldn't be ready to return from his upper-body injury in time for Monday's tilt but that appears to not be the case. With the 26-year-old blueliner set to play for the first time since Nov. 5 versus the Leafs, he figures to take on a third-pairing role with Parker Wotherspoon likely relegated to a spot in the press box.