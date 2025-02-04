Andrew Poturalski News: Summoned from minors

Poturalski was recalled from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Poturalski could make his 2024-25 debut against the Canadiens on Tuesday -- the Sharks are dealing with numerous injuries to their forward group. The 31-year-old did not record a point in two appearances with the Kraken in 2023-24. Before being recalled, the New York native was leading the AHL in scoring with 18 goals and 45 points across 41 games.