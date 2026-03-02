Angus Booth News: Called up Monday

Booth was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Booth has been shuffled between the AHL and NHL over the past few days, as he was recalled by the Kings on Saturday before being sent back down Sunday. He'll rejoin Los Angeles a day after being sent down. The 21-year-old hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he's recorded a goal, nine assists and 26 PIM over 43 appearances with Ontario this year.