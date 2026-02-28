Angus Booth News: Called up to NHL

Booth was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday.

With the Kings placing Andrei Kuzmenko (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Booth was summoned to Los Angeles in the corresponding move. Across 42 games with Ontario this season, the 21-year-old blueliner has nine assists, 10 points a plus-one rating and 29 shots on goal. After two 40-plus-game seasons in the AHL, he'll have a chance to make his NHL debut with the Kings if he can work his way into one of the top three pairings or if Drew Doughty (lower body) misses time.