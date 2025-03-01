Angus Crookshank News: Back in Ottawa

Crookshank was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Crookshank was sent down to Belleville on Thursday after making his NHL season debut Wednesday. Crookshank had three shots on net in 14:04 of action in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. Crookshank had 18 goals and 15 assists across 48 AHL games before his recall. He could be in the lineup Saturday versus San Jose as Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) are questionable.