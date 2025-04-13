Angus Crookshank News: Earns first point of season

Crookshank notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Crookshank hasn't gotten many chances to play at the NHL level this season -- this was just his seventh game. The 25-year-old has played in six of seven contests in April, logging time in the lineup while Brady Tkachuk (upper body) manages his injury. Crookshank has added just six shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over seven outings.