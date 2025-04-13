Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angus Crookshank headshot

Angus Crookshank News: Earns first point of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Crookshank notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Crookshank hasn't gotten many chances to play at the NHL level this season -- this was just his seventh game. The 25-year-old has played in six of seven contests in April, logging time in the lineup while Brady Tkachuk (upper body) manages his injury. Crookshank has added just six shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over seven outings.

Angus Crookshank
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now