Angus Crookshank headshot

Angus Crookshank News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Crookshank was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Crookshank has an assist in eight appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. He also has 22 goals and 40 points across 60 outings with Belleville. His demotion might indicate that one of Claude Giroux (rest), Hayden Hodgson (lower body) or Brady Tkachuk (upper body) will draw back into the lineup for Thursday's clash against Carolina.

Angus Crookshank
Ottawa Senators
