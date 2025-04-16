Angus Crookshank News: Heads to minors

Crookshank was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Crookshank has an assist in eight appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. He also has 22 goals and 40 points across 60 outings with Belleville. His demotion might indicate that one of Claude Giroux (rest), Hayden Hodgson (lower body) or Brady Tkachuk (upper body) will draw back into the lineup for Thursday's clash against Carolina.