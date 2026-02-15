Angus Crookshank News: Pots pair for Utica
Crookshank scored twice in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.
Crookshank has five goals over his last 11 contests. While he's finishing at a fine rate, he has no assists in that span, and his offense has slowed down compared to January. The 26-year-old has a total of 13 goals and 19 points through 35 AHL outings this season, as well as one goal in eight NHL games for the Devils.
