Angus Crookshank News: Promoted from minors

Crookshank was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Crookshank has only appeared in one NHL game this season, so his promotion to the NHL squad doesn't guarantee he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres. In that lone outing, the 25-year-old winger logged 14:04 of ice time while registering three shots, one hit and one block against the Jets on Feb. 26.