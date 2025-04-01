Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angus Crookshank headshot

Angus Crookshank News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Crookshank was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Crookshank has only appeared in one NHL game this season, so his promotion to the NHL squad doesn't guarantee he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres. In that lone outing, the 25-year-old winger logged 14:04 of ice time while registering three shots, one hit and one block against the Jets on Feb. 26.

Angus Crookshank
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now