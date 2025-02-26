Angus Crookshank News: Recalled from minors

Crookshank was elevated from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Crookshank saw action in 13 games for the Senators last year but has yet to play for Ottawa this year. With multiple forwards dealing with injuries, Crookshank could be an option to make his season debut against Winnipeg on Wednesday. In the minors, the 25--year-old winger has been producing offensively with 18 goals and 15 helpers in 48 contests.