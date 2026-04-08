Angus Crookshank News: Tallies twice for Utica
Crookshank scored two goals in AHL Utica's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Crookshank has crossed the 20-goal mark for the fourth AHL campaign in a row. However, his overall offense is down in his first year with the Comets -- he has just 33 points over 56 appearances after reaching 40 points in each of the previous three years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angus Crookshank See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angus Crookshank See More