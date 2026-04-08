Angus Crookshank headshot

Angus Crookshank News: Tallies twice for Utica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Crookshank scored two goals in AHL Utica's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Crookshank has crossed the 20-goal mark for the fourth AHL campaign in a row. However, his overall offense is down in his first year with the Comets -- he has just 33 points over 56 appearances after reaching 40 points in each of the previous three years.

Angus Crookshank
New Jersey Devils
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