Angus Crookshank News: Two goals in AHL loss

Crookshank scored twice in AHL Utica's 4-3 loss to Providence on Friday.

Crookshank has four goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. He's up to 19 goals, 30 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 49 appearances. Crookshank has played fairly well this season, but he had topped the 40-point mark in each of the previous three campaigns when he was with Belleville in the Senators' organization.