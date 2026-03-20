Angus Crookshank News: Two goals in AHL loss
Crookshank scored twice in AHL Utica's 4-3 loss to Providence on Friday.
Crookshank has four goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. He's up to 19 goals, 30 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 49 appearances. Crookshank has played fairly well this season, but he had topped the 40-point mark in each of the previous three campaigns when he was with Belleville in the Senators' organization.
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