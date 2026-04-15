Angus Crookshank News: Two more goals for Comets

Crookshank scored twice in AHL Utica's 3-0 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Crookshank has a pair of multi-goal games over his last three outings. He's now at 23 goals, 35 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 58 appearances this season. Crookshank is under contract for 2026-27, but his average level of offense in the AHL could make it tough for him to challenge for an NHL job.