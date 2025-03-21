Anthony Beauvillier News: Distributes two assists

Beauvillier logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Beauvillier has three points over six contests since joining the Capitals in a trade from the Penguins as the deadline. The 27-year-old winger has slotted onto the fourth line, though he saw 15:34 of ice time Thursday. He's not getting power-play minutes with Washington, which greatly limits his scoring potential. For the season, he's at 23 points, 129 shots on net, 121 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 69 appearances.