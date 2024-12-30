Anthony Beauvillier News: Finds twine Sunday

Beauvillier scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Beauvillier snapped a six-game goal drought with his first-period goal in this one. However, the 27-year-old hasn't been very productive when it comes to scoring of late. He's notched just two goals in his 12 December appearances, a span in which he's also recorded 11 shots, 13 hits and three blocked shots.