Anthony Beauvillier headshot

Anthony Beauvillier News: Key role in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Beauvillier was on the third line in this contest, which he entered on a seven-game point drought. The 28-year-old winger came through with the go-ahead goal early in the third period and set up Rasmus Sandin on the eventual game-winner. Beauvillier is up to 13 goals, 25 points, 145 shots on net, 86 hits, 44 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 73 appearances. He's a fine depth scorer on the ice, but most fantasy managers will be able to find more reliable options.

Anthony Beauvillier
Washington Capitals
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