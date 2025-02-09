Anthony Beauvillier News: Nets goal Saturday

Beauvillier scored a goal, took nine shots on net and provided four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Beauvillier's tally was the last goal scored in Saturday's contest and was just one minute after Philadelphia's Travis Konency momentarily gave the Flyers a two-goal lead. His nine shots on net marked his most in a game this season, besting his previous total of seven that he had in Pittsburgh's season opener. Overall, the 27-year-old winger has 11 goals, 18 points, 101 shots on net and 97 hits in 56 games this season. With Evgeni Malkin (lower-body), Bryan Rust (lower-body) and Sidney Crosby (upper-body) missing Saturday's game, it led Beauvillier to grab a spot on the top line and second power-play unit. He is likely to return to a middle-six role once the Penguins are fully healthy but can still make a small impact in fantasy by putting shots on net.