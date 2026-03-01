Anthony Beauvillier News: Provides two assists
Beauvillier notched two assists in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
A return to the top line sparked some offense for Beauvillier, who had gone three games without a point. He's up to 22 points, 130 shots on net, 78 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 62 appearances this season. He'd need a strong finish to get to 30 points, a mark he hasn't reached since 2021-22 with the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Beauvillier See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 524 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 951 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 555 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes84 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 784 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Beauvillier See More