Anthony Beauvillier News: Provides two assists

Beauvillier notched two assists in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

A return to the top line sparked some offense for Beauvillier, who had gone three games without a point. He's up to 22 points, 130 shots on net, 78 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 62 appearances this season. He'd need a strong finish to get to 30 points, a mark he hasn't reached since 2021-22 with the Islanders.