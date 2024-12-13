Anthony Beauvillier News: Scores in third-period rally

Beauvillier scored a goal in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Beauvillier has been limited to two goals over his last 11 outings. The winger is out of the power-play rotation and firmly in a bottom-six role at even strength -- even in a blowout win, he saw just 10:44 of ice time Thursday. For the year, he has eight goals, three assists, 55 shots on net, 42 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 31 appearances. His spot in the lineup should be safe, but his limited role comes with the Penguins fully healthy, so he doesn't have much upside until injuries cause a lineup shuffle.