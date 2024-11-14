Anthony Beauvillier News: Tallies again Wednesday
Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Beauvillier has a goal in consecutive contests to shake off a six-game slump. The 27-year-old winger started Wednesday's game on the top line, though head coach Mike Sullivan has made a lot of in-game adjustments with his forward groups. Beauvillier is likely best suited for middle-six usage given his 12:54 of ice time per game, and he's collected five goals, one assist, 44 shots on net and 23 hits over 18 outings this season.
