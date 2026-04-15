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Anthony Beauvillier News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Beauvillier scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Beauvillier was able to snap a seven-game goal drought in the season finale. The 28-year-old winger closes out the campaign at 28 points over 82 appearances, his best total since he had 34 points in 75 games for the Islanders in 2021-22. He added 155 shots on net, 93 hits, 48 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating this season. Beauvillier is under contract with the Capitals for 2026-27.

Anthony Beauvillier
Washington Capitals
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