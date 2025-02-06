Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Cirelli (upper body) is considered day-to-day after missing Thursday's game versus the Senators, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli has battled a couple of injuries in recent weeks, and this one is forcing him to miss at least one game. He hasn't been ruled out for the Lightning's pair of road games this weekend -- at Detroit on Saturday and at Montreal on Sunday. Conor Sheary is in the lineup and Nick Paul has moved into Cirelli's usual spot on the second line for Thursday's contest.

