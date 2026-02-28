Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:32am

Cirelli (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Cirelli has been out of action since Feb. 1 and was forced to miss the Olympic Games due to his injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points over 49 games this season. If he is able to go. look for Scott Sabourin to possibly be the odd-man out.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
