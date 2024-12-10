Anthony Cirelli Injury: Not expected to play Tuesday
Cirelli (undisclosed) is doubtful to play Tuesday against the Oilers, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Cirelli was unable to play in the final two periods of Sunday's 4-2 win over Vancouver after being on the receiving end of a hit in the opening stanza. The 27-year-old has been highly productive this season with 11 goals and 24 points across 25 games. Cam Atkinson will more than likely replace Cirelli in the lineup Tuesday.
