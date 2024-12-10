Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli Injury: Not expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Cirelli (undisclosed) is doubtful to play Tuesday against the Oilers, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cirelli was unable to play in the final two periods of Sunday's 4-2 win over Vancouver after being on the receiving end of a hit in the opening stanza. The 27-year-old has been highly productive this season with 11 goals and 24 points across 25 games. Cam Atkinson will more than likely replace Cirelli in the lineup Tuesday.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
