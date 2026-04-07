Anthony Cirelli Injury: Remains shelved Tuesday

Cirelli (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's road contest against the Senators, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Cirelli is set to miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Overall, the 28-year-old center has 52 points, 121 shots on net, 47 hits and 43 blocked shots through 68 games this season. It's unclear whether Cirelli will be kept out of the lineup for an extended period of time, but his status at the team's upcoming morning skates could provide more information. His next chance to return to Tampa Bay's lineup is Thursday against the Canadiens.