Anthony Cirelli Injury: Slated to miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Cirelli (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Toronto or Thursday in Carolina, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

The Lightning are hoping to get Cirelli back for Saturday's match against Buffalo. Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's past two games and the Olympics because of the injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 appearances in 2025-26.

