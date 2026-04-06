Anthony Cirelli Injury: Unavailable in Buffalo

Cirelli (undisclosed) will not suit up Monday in Buffalo and is day-to-day, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cirelli's absence coincides with Scott Sabourin's (lower body) return to the lineup. Nick Paul will work as the second-line center in Buffalo due to Cirelli being unavailable. The Lightning play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Ottawa, so Cirelli should be considered questionable, at best, for that matchup at this time.