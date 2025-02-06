Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli Injury: Won't play against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Cirelli has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Senators for an undisclosed reason, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli sat out Saturday's morning skate for an unspecified reason, but he wasn't initially forced to miss any time. He'll be unavailable for at least one game Thursday, although it's not yet clear whether his current ailment is related to the one he dealt with over the weekend. Nick Paul (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Ottawa.

