Anthony Cirelli Injury: Won't play against Ottawa

Cirelli has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Senators for an undisclosed reason, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli sat out Saturday's morning skate for an unspecified reason, but he wasn't initially forced to miss any time. He'll be unavailable for at least one game Thursday, although it's not yet clear whether his current ailment is related to the one he dealt with over the weekend. Nick Paul (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Ottawa.