Anthony Cirelli News: Back at practice Friday

Cirelli (rest) returned to practice Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cirelli sat out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers for rest purposes, but his return to practice a few days later signals that he should be ready for Game 1 against Montreal on Sunday. Cirelli made 71 regular-season appearances and recorded 23 goals, 29 assists, 50 hits, 48 PIM and 47 blocked shots while averaging 17:19 of ice time.