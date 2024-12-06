Anthony Cirelli News: Deposits goal in blowout win

Cirelli scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Cirelli's goal-scoring pace has slowed but not stopped -- he has nine tallies and two assists over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old potted the Lightning's sixth goal in this big win. The center is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 51 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 24 outings. He's looked good with added responsibilities this year, and he's on track to easily achieve career highs in most scoring categories.