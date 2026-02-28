Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Cirelli (undisclosed) is slated to play Saturday versus Buffalo, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's last four games and his chance to play for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Games due to the injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 outings in 2025-26. Cirelli is projected to center the second line with Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel as his wingers Saturday.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
