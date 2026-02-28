Anthony Cirelli News: Expected to play Saturday
Cirelli (undisclosed) is slated to play Saturday versus Buffalo, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's last four games and his chance to play for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Games due to the injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 outings in 2025-26. Cirelli is projected to center the second line with Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel as his wingers Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Cirelli See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 523 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2930 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Cirelli See More