Anthony Cirelli News: Four-game goal streak

Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Cirelli is on a four-game goal streak (four goals), and he has six points in this run. He's having the season of his life this year. Cirelli has 19 points overall, including 13 assists, in 18 games, which puts him in a two-way tie with Brandon Hagel for second overall on the Lightning. And his 154 face-off wins (54.2 percent) lead the team by a wide margin. Cirelli has even been discussed for Team Canada for the 4 Nations Cup coming up in February. Keep deploying him until his pace slows.