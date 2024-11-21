Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Four-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Cirelli is on a four-game goal streak (four goals), and he has six points in this run. He's having the season of his life this year. Cirelli has 19 points overall, including 13 assists, in 18 games, which puts him in a two-way tie with Brandon Hagel for second overall on the Lightning. And his 154 face-off wins (54.2 percent) lead the team by a wide margin. Cirelli has even been discussed for Team Canada for the 4 Nations Cup coming up in February. Keep deploying him until his pace slows.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now