Anthony Cirelli News: Gets goal but game has cooled

Cirelli scored a goal Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Kings.

He scored an empty-net shorthanded goal late in the third with David Rittich pulled on the power play. Cirelli's torrid start to the season has slowed -- he has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 15 games since the calendar flipped. Prior to that, Cirelli had 31 points in 34 games. He's still on pace to break his career mark of 45 points, which he set last season. And the goal -- his 19th -- puts him one from tying his best of 20, also set in 2023-24. There are lots of formats where Cirelli brings value, but if his pace has truly settled back into his regular career rate then his value drops in standard formats. There are too many offensive centers who will contribute more.