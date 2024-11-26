Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Goal streak reaches six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche fired on all cylinders Monday, and Cirelli was able to extend his goal streak to six games. In that span, he has seven tallies and two assists. The second-line center is cruising in 2024-25, earning nine goals, 13 helpers, 38 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 20 appearances. He's never come close to a point-per-game pace for a full season, but Cirelli should be rostered in most fantasy formats as long as he's scoring.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now