Anthony Cirelli News: Goal streak reaches six games

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche fired on all cylinders Monday, and Cirelli was able to extend his goal streak to six games. In that span, he has seven tallies and two assists. The second-line center is cruising in 2024-25, earning nine goals, 13 helpers, 38 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 20 appearances. He's never come close to a point-per-game pace for a full season, but Cirelli should be rostered in most fantasy formats as long as he's scoring.