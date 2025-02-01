Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli News: Good to go

Published on February 1, 2025

Cirelli (undisclosed) will play against the Islanders on Saturday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Cirelli won't miss any playing time after skipping Saturday's morning skate. He has accounted for 19 goals, 39 points, 104 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 49 appearances this season. With Cirelli available to play, Michael Eyssimont will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's matchup.

