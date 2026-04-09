Anthony Cirelli News: Good to return
Cirelli (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus Montreal, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's past two games. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 68 outings in 2025-26. Conor Geekie is projected to be a healthy scratch due to Cirelli's return.
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