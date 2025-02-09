Anthony Cirelli News: Matches career high in goals

Cirelli scored an empty-net goal, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Cirelli has four points over his last five outings. His empty-netter was his 20th goal of the season, matching his career-best total from 2023-24. The 27-year-old center is now at 42 points, 109 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating across 53 appearances. This is the fourth season he's reached the 40-point mark, but the Lightning have 27 games left on the schedule for him to build on what's likely to be a career year for the Ontario native.