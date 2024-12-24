Anthony Cirelli News: Pockets two assists Monday

Cirelli delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the first period, including one on a Mitchell Chaffee tally with the man advantage. Cirelli has slowed down a little, getting onto the scoresheet in just five of his last 11 appearances, but he still heads into the holiday break with an impressive 13 goals and 30 points through 31 contests.