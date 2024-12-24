Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Pockets two assists Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Cirelli delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the first period, including one on a Mitchell Chaffee tally with the man advantage. Cirelli has slowed down a little, getting onto the scoresheet in just five of his last 11 appearances, but he still heads into the holiday break with an impressive 13 goals and 30 points through 31 contests.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now