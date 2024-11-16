Anthony Cirelli News: Point-per-game player so far

Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over New Jersey.

He was awarded the empty-net goal when Luke Hughes threw his stick at Cirelli when he was on a breakaway. The pivot has really risen to the opportunity to play on the second line this season, and he has put up 16 points i(four goals, eight assists) in 16 games. Cirelli also has a 52.6 percent faceoff success rate, which elevates his value in a highly competitive and deep pool at center.