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Anthony Cirelli News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Cirelli is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli will get some rest in the regular-season finale. He ends the regular season with 52 points in 71 outings. He should be in a top-six role for Game 1 of the postseason against the Canadiens.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
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