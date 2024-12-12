Anthony Cirelli News: Returns with three-point effort

Cirelli scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

While the Lightning's top line and first power-play unit did most of the damage, Cirelli was able to chip in with a big game from the second line as well. The 27-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury and logged 15:32 of ice time. That's less than usual for the center, but it was likely a product of the lopsided score, though his two assists came in the third period. Cirelli is now at 12 goals, 15 helpers, 55 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 26 appearances this season.